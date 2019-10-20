Heize expresses frustration at fake news claiming she cried about her ex boyfriend on radio

Heize expressed her frustration at fake news being spread about her.

She said, "I didn't cry on radio today. Don't bring up things from years ago as if I talked about it today. A lot of people will be uncomfortable."

Her response is to reports claiming that she had cried talking about her ex, saying that she wanted to succeed so she could gift him her album. Actually, she was on SBS Power FM's 'Kim Young Chul's Power FM' as a guest on the 18th, where she talked about her new album and her past love life. However, some news media brought up the time she cried talking about her ex, years ago on another radio show.

Hopefully people can understand that was years ago.