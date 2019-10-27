We In The Zone shares the audio preview for upcoming 2nd mini album 'weeee!'

We In The Zone has shared the album preview for their upcoming release.

For their new comeback, the 2nd mini album 'weeee!' will set the tone for their brand new fall concept, as seen in previous previews. The album contains five tracks in total, including the instrumental for the title song "Loveade".

In related news, member Min has recently announced his official departure from the group. Contrary to the initial teasers with all 5 members, We In The Zone will begin to release promotional materials for the upcoming comeback as a 4-member group.

Stay tuned for the full release of 'weeee!' on October 30!