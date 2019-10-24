4

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 29 minutes ago

Kim Chung Ha's little sister group BVNDIT shares comeback tracklist for 1st mini album 'BE!'

MNH Entertainment's rookie girl group BVNDIT will be returning this November 5 at 6 PM KST with their 1st mini album, 'BE!'. 

Nicknamed "Kim Chung Ha's little sister group", BVNDIT debuted back in April of this year with "Hocus Pocus". The girls have newly revealed a tracklist image ahead of their comeback next month, sharing that their 1st mini album contains a total of 6 tracks - title track "Dumb", "BE!", "Fly", as well as formerly released singles "Dramatic", "Hocus Pocus", and "My Error". 

Stay tuned for more of BVNDIT's comeback teasers for their 1st mini album 'BE!' and title track "Dumb"!

