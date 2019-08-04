BVNDIT's lead dancer Simyeong shares a charismatic dance cover of EXO's 'The Eve'

BVNDIT's Simyeong puts her own powerful, feminine spin on the choreography to EXO's "The Eve" in a new video she shared with fans on the official BVNDIT Twitter account.
Along with the video she posted a caption that says,
"Dancing Simyeong is back!!! While I was looking at dance practice videos!!! I was looking at EXO choreography and it looked so cool that I...immediately...did a cover...It's really so lacking ㅠㅠㅠㅠ Please watch kindly"
Take a look at the cover below and tell us what you think!
