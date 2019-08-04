BVNDIT's lead dancer Simyeong shares a charismatic dance cover of EXO's 'The Eve'

BVNDIT's Simyeong puts her own powerful, feminine spin on the choreography to EXO's "The Eve" in a new video she shared with fans on the official BVNDIT Twitter account.

Along with the video she posted a caption that says,

"Dancing Simyeong is back!!! While I was looking at dance practice videos!!! I was looking at EXO choreography and it looked so cool that I...immediately...did a cover...It's really so lacking ㅠㅠㅠㅠ Please watch kindly"



Take a look at the cover below and tell us what you think!

[#시명] 여러분 오랜만에 춤추는 시명이가 돌아왔어요!!! 안무 영상 찾아보다가 갑자기!!! 오랜만에 엑소 선배님들 안무가 너무 멋있어 보여서 그만... 바로 커버를... 해버렸네요...진짜 너무 부족한데ㅠㅠㅠㅠ이쁘게봐줘요❤️🤓#BVNDIT #밴디트 pic.twitter.com/SciFSQqKpF — BVNDIT (@BVNDIT_official) August 4, 2019



