Posted by porst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BVNDIT's lead dancer Simyeong shares a charismatic dance cover of EXO's 'The Eve'

AKP STAFF

BVNDIT's Simyeong puts her own powerful, feminine spin on the choreography to EXO's "The Eve" in a new video she shared with fans on the official BVNDIT Twitter account.

Along with the video she posted a caption that says, 

"Dancing Simyeong is back!!! While I was looking at dance practice videos!!! I was looking at EXO choreography and it looked so cool that I...immediately...did a cover...It's really so lacking ㅠㅠㅠㅠ Please watch kindly"

Take a look at the cover below and tell us what you think!


kdrfarlanxz36 pts 21 minutes ago 0
21 minutes ago

<3

Ah_Chuu471 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

Love her beautiful long hair!

I was listening to BVNDIT's debut track the other night and I realised I really like it; it does sound like something they just didn't bother giving to Chungha but if SM can hand songs off between artists at the drop of a hat why not. I hope those girls have a great future ahead of them!

