'Produce X 101' MBK Entertainment trainee Kim Yeong Sang to begin military service this week

MBK Entertainment trainee Kim Yeong Sang personally announced that he is enlisting in the military this week.



On October 13 KST, he took to his personal Instagram account to share a recent selfie, captioning it with: "I'm joining the military on October 17!"



Meanwhile, Kim Yeong Sang became known to the public through his appearance as a contestant on Mnet's 'Produce X 101,' where he finished as #65. Prior to appearing on the program, he acted alongside the DIA members in web drama 'Do Dream' and was active in the boy group IM.



His Instagram post can be seen below!