Big Hit to sue noraebang employee who distributed CCTV footage of Jungkook and tattoo artist

Big Hit Entertainment is filing charges against the person who distributed the CCTV footage that ignited the dating rumors between BTS's Jungkook and a female tattoo artist.



The footage shows Jungkook and artist 'A' together at a noraebang on Geoje Island, and was allegedly leaked by facility employee 'C',' who Big Hit is now suing for personal information law violation and defamation. According to media sources, 'A' is planning to file their own charges against 'C' as well.



Meanwhile, on September 17, in the middle of BTS's vacation period, Jungkook visited Geoje Island, where he met up with acquaintance 'A' and her fellow tattoo shop employees. A screen capture of the noraebang CCTV footage, which shows Jungkook allegedly giving 'A' a back hug, soon began making its way through online communities, to the point where both 'A' and Big Hit had to publicly dispel the rumors.



Stay tuned for more news about the case.