156

61

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Big Hit to sue noraebang employee who distributed CCTV footage of Jungkook and tattoo artist

AKP STAFF

Big Hit Entertainment is filing charges against the person who distributed the CCTV footage that ignited the dating rumors between BTS's Jungkook and a female tattoo artist.

The footage shows Jungkook and artist 'A' together at a noraebang on Geoje Island, and was allegedly leaked by facility employee 'C',' who Big Hit is now suing for personal information law violation and defamation. According to media sources, 'A' is planning to file their own charges against 'C' as well. 

Meanwhile, on September 17, in the middle of BTS's vacation period, Jungkook visited Geoje Island, where he met up with acquaintance 'A' and her fellow tattoo shop employees. A screen capture of the noraebang CCTV footage, which shows Jungkook allegedly giving 'A' a back hug, soon began making its way through online communities, to the point where both 'A' and Big Hit had to publicly dispel the rumors.

Stay tuned for more news about the case.

  1. BTS
  2. Jungkook
28 91,810 Share 72% Upvoted

22

seulgisredpants295 pts 2 days ago 5
2 days ago

I'd sue as well if i was in jungkook or the tattoo artists position. Like there was no written nor verbal consent to release this also they fact that they were doing something perfectly legal and not wrong whatsoever. Jungkook and that tatoo artists are korean citizens yet that employee commited this stupid act and should be punished. It's a shame that this kind of stuff happened in the 90s as well and hasn't changed whatsoever infact it's gotten worse with how social media has rapidly gotten bigger. Privacy has gotten worse for idols with the progress of sns

Share

5 more replies

19

Kirsty_Louise7,789 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

Good and rightly so! Ignoring the issues they caused for Jungkook and BigHit, what about the tattoo shop and its employees?! They'll be the ones putting up with most of the backlash from antis and toxic fans. Let idols live for crying out loud, they're under enough pressure as it is without bullshit like this. They have every right to a private life but now they need to worry about CCTV being leaked.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND