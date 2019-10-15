SM Entertainment prepares separate memorial for fans to pay their condolences to Sulli

SM Entertainment will be preparing a separate memorial so that dear fans who loved Sulli can also visit and pay condolences, in light of the family's wishes to bid farewell to the singer/actress in privacy.



On October 15, SM Entertainment notified as follows:





"This is SM Entertainment. Sulli has left our side. We are struck with grief to deliver such sad news to fans.

Following the wishes of Sulli's family, we have prepared a place where the fans who have always cheered Sulli on and sent her their endless love and support can bid her farewell with a warm greeting, in the address below.

Shinchon Severance Hospital, Funeral Hall #7 (Ground floor level 1)

From October 15 (4 PM - 9 PM) and October 16 (12 PM - 9 PM),

Fans can pay their condolences.

Once again, we express our deepest grief regarding the news."