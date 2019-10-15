'Reply Night's next episode canceled + backlash after Sulli's passing

1

JTBC's 'Reply Night' will not be airing the next scheduled episode on October 18.

After news of host Sulli's passing, JTBC announced this week's broadcast has been canceled. The network announced, "We express our deepest condolences about the sad news regarding Sulli, who appeared on 'Reply Night' as an MC. The broadcast scheduled for October 18 is canceled. May she rest in peace." 

Sulli has been a host on the show alongside Shin Dong YupKim Sook, and Kim Jong Min since its premiere, and it's reported 2 episodes featuring the former f(x) member have already been filmed and have yet to air. 
 

'Reply Night' is also currently under fire for the show's theme, which revolves around guests reading and responding to malicious comments posted online. The hosts reviewed their own malicious comments on the first episode, and some are speculating the show's content may have affected Sulli's mental state and led to her untimely passing. 

However, the exact cause of Sulli's death is currently unknown, and police have confirmed an autopsy is underway.

  1. Sulli
  2. REPLY NIGHT
TheUnicornQueen103 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

Sure, let's blame the TV show that gave her a platform to express yourself instead of blaming the people who wrote the stuff themselves.

3

haris76 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

well I think the show's theme was good. Showing people what faceless creeps have to say in their safe place behind their computer. NO Idol or artist in the industry needed this show, to know people comment trash and nasty things about them. It's a little bit harsh to say THIS SHOW LED TO sulli's death. It's disgusting to say something like that. THE NETIZENS DID THIS, NOT THE PEOPLE THAT TALKED ABOUT THIS ISSUE!!!!

