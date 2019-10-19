4

Pentagon's Kino drops 'Do I Deserve It' on SoundCloud

Pentagon's Kino has dropped the track "Do I Deserve It" on SoundCloud.

Kino himself composed and wrote the song alongside Nathan, while Robbroy created the artwork."Do I Deserve It" is a romantic, R&B ballad about feeling like you don't deserve someone's love.

Listen to Kino's "Do I Deserve It" below, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

