Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Moon Geun Young says P.O. is her ideal type?

Actress Moon Geun Young said that P.O. is close to her ideal type.

On the October 19th installment of 'Surprising Saturday', Moon Geun Young revealed she and her family watch the show together every week. She expressed, "My family likes the show so much that we watch it together every week," adding, "Moon Se Yoon looks a lot like my brother-in-law."  

Boom then stated, "Moon Geun Young said in an interview that P.O. is her ideal type, but now that she actually sees him, she says he's not to the point of an ideal type," making everyone laugh. Moon Geun Young responded, "Seeing him face to face, he's really cute, and he has a pretty smile."

  1. P.O.
  2. Moon Geun Young
LittleSukie655 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

When I think better, they kind of look alike.

hiroonakamura555 pts 41 minutes ago 0
41 minutes ago

why is she clad like a police officer though??

