Ong Seong Wu in talks to lead new season of backpack trip reality, JTBC's 'Traveler'

Singer/actor Ong Seong Wu is in talks for a new season of JTBC's 'Traveler', according to reports on October 17.

JTBC's 'Traveler' is a documentary-like reality series where stars take off on a backpacking trip overseas, experiencing local culture without interference from filming staff. During its previous season, actors Ryu Joon Yeol and Lee Jae Hoon adventured to the island of Cuba.

Reports on October 17 stated that Ong Seong Wu is currently in the final stages of confirming his appearance for 'Traveler's upcoming season. His potential co-star(s) for the backpacking trip have yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Ong Seong Wu recently made his successful acting debut in JTBC's 'At Eighteen'.

