Netizens gush over BLACKPINK Jennie's new shoulder-length haircut

Netizens are turning their gaze toward Jennie's new hairstyle.

On October 26, BLACKPINK performed for the 'Paradise City VIP Stage' at the Incheon Paradise City Hotel. On stage, member Jennie was seen with a fresh new, stylish haircut - a jet black shoulder-length bob that "makes her look like the first-born daughter of a wealthy family," as described by an article.

After donning her hair quite long for a awhile, this new transition seems to mark a new visual era for the female idol. which still remains overall sharp and edgy.

Many netizens also came up with fictional characters of their own that reminded them of Jennie's new edgy look. What do you think of this new hair length on Jennie?

Check out some more photos below!