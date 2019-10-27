Actor Choi Jin Hyuk recounts his naive rookie days on 'My Little Old Boy'

Choi Jin Hyuk revisited his rookie days on 'My Little Old Boy'.

On the October 27th installment of the variety program, actor Choi Jin Hyuk sat down on the round table with all the permanent cast members in the studio. As a guest MC, the actor recounted his early days in the entertainment scene where he first began his career through a public audition program for young actors.

The variety program replayed the footage from that very program, which revealed Choi Jin Hyuk shedding innocent tears after receiving the first prize as a new actor. Slightly embarrassed, Choi Jin Hyuk shared how he had gone through a difficult breakthrough then, when he was first transitioning from the suburbs to Seoul by himself.

"After getting that first place (on the show), I thought that everyone would recognize me on the streets simply because I had been on TV. I used to cover my face with hats and sunglasses before leaving the house," said the actor. But when rumors went around that he had caught the "celebrity disease" - a delusional symptom that one is more famous than they actually are - he had realized how naive he had been..

Hearing his story, the mothers on the show, along with the other MCs, laughed in a good-hearted manner and applauded him for his growth as an actor.

Do you remember Choi Jin Hyuk's rookie days? What is your favorite past drama starring Choi Jin Hyuk?