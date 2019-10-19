30

Netizen who spread malicious rumors involving Girls' Generation's Sunny and actor Lee Seo Jin convicted of defamation

A netizen who spread malicious rumors involving Girls' Generation's Sunny and actor Lee Seo Jin online was convicted of defamation. 

On October 18, Magistrates' court in Daejeon sentenced netizen A to 6 months in jail and 2 years of suspended sentence along with 80 hours of community service.

The judge said, "The defendant has posted a malicious rumor on the Internet community with over a million users, which has a high potential of diffusion... such act needs to face severe consequences for its implied danger to the society." 


Netizen A initially posted the said rumor on October 18 at 9:54 AM KST in 2018. 

nice, precedent has been set. now keep following through on this and watch people actually think about what they say online.

