Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Watch a preview of this week's 'We K-Pop' with guests ATEEZ

'We K-Pop' - a global showcase for K-pop artists on KBS World - will host ATEEZ for its next episode. 

Airing this October 18, ATEEZ will be bringing some of their killer performances to 'We K-Pop' including EXO's "Love Shot" and also receive the program's signature gift - a gigantic version of their new album, 'Treasure EP.FIN: All to Action'!

As with every episode of 'We K-Pop', the artists perform special stages and are surrounded by their beloved fans - in this case, a very excited and supportive crowd of ATINY were in attendance.

Full 'We K-Pop' episodes air every Fridays at 6:30 PM KST and can be streamed via KBS World TV's YouTube plus Kakao TV.

