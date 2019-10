VAV has announced that they will be postponing their release schedule due to Sulli's passing.

The group's label ATEAM Entertainment made an announcement via Twitter.

[NOTICE]

Hi, we are Ateam Entertainment.



Release of VAV MV Teaser 1 will postpone, due to the heartbreaking news happened today. We will announce the new releasing date soon. Thanks for your understanding.



We express our most sincere condolences to her. — VAV (@VAV_official) October 14, 2019

The group will be announcing their new release date in the future. The industry is currently in a state of mourning and groups are postponing their schedules out of respect.