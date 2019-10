Jeon So Mi will be on 'Laws of the Jungle' with her father Matthew Douma.

The father-daughter pair will be leaving for the Chuuk Islands located in the Southwest Pacific. The group will leave on the 22nd and come back after 10 days. The pair have been on variety shows together such as on 'My Little Television' and 'Happy Together'.

Are you excited to see how they'll do at the jungle?