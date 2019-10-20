63 News Posted by jennywill 50 minutes ago Taeyeon is fierce with 'Purpose' in red + highlight clips for 'Gravity' and 'LOL' AKP STAFF Taeyeon is ready to slay with 'Purpose'. As her time table said, she has released three fierce teaser images as well as highlight clips with equally fierce videos for "Gravity" and "LOL". TAEYEON 태연 'Purpose' Highlight Clip #1 Gravity🎧 2019.10.28. 6PM (KST)👉 https://t.co/eGGBOh2IK0#TAEYEON #태연 #소녀시대 #GirlsGeneration #Purpose #Gravity pic.twitter.com/IvhjqPGw4l— Girls' Generation (@GirlsGeneration) October 21, 2019 TAEYEON 태연 'Purpose' Highlight Clip #2 하하하 (LOL)🎧 2019.10.28. 6PM (KST)👉 https://t.co/eGGBOh2IK0#TAEYEON #태연 #소녀시대 #GirlsGeneration #Purpose #하하하 #LOL pic.twitter.com/1tuxNLH9kF— Girls' Generation (@GirlsGeneration) October 21, 2019 TAEYEON 태연 'Purpose' Highlight Clip #1 Gravity🎧 2019.10.28. 6PM (KST)👉 https://t.co/eGGBOh2IK0#TAEYEON #태연 #소녀시대 #GirlsGeneration #Purpose #Gravity pic.twitter.com/IvhjqPGw4l— Girls' Generation (@GirlsGeneration) October 21, 2019 TAEYEON 태연 'Purpose' Highlight Clip #2 하하하 (LOL)🎧 2019.10.28. 6PM (KST)👉 https://t.co/eGGBOh2IK0#TAEYEON #태연 #소녀시대 #GirlsGeneration #Purpose #하하하 #LOL pic.twitter.com/1tuxNLH9kF— Girls' Generation (@GirlsGeneration) October 21, 2019 Are you excited for 'Purpose'? Girls' GenerationTaeyeon 0 795 Share 67% Upvoted
