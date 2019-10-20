6

3

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 50 minutes ago

Taeyeon is fierce with 'Purpose' in red + highlight clips for 'Gravity' and 'LOL'

AKP STAFF

Taeyeon is ready to slay with 'Purpose'.


As her time table said, she has released three fierce teaser images as well as highlight clips with equally fierce videos for "Gravity" and "LOL".


Are you excited for 'Purpose'?

  1. Girls' Generation
  2. Taeyeon
0 795 Share 67% Upvoted
Happy 4th Anniversary Twice
9 hours ago   2   541

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND