IU postpones release of mini album 'Love Poem' following Sulli's passing

IU has postponed the release of her mini album 'Love Poem' following the news of Sulli's passing.
The two are known to have been good friends, and IU previously revealed she wrote her 2012 track "Peach" with Sulli in mind. On October 15, IU's label Kakao M announced on Twitter, "The pre-release content for IU's 5th mini album 'Love Poem' has been discontinued. We plan to reveal her schedule in a notice, so we ask for understanding for waiting fans."
The label continued, "We offer our deepest condolences in regards to the sad news, and we wish for the deceased to rest in peace."
IU's 'Love Poem' was previously set for release on November 1 KST.
