IU postpones release of mini album 'Love Poem' following Sulli's passing

IU has postponed the release of her mini album 'Love Poem' following the news of Sulli's passing.



The two are known to have been good friends, and IU previously revealed she wrote her 2012 track "Peach" with Sulli in mind. On October 15, IU's label Kakao M announced on Twitter, "The pre-release content for IU's 5th mini album 'Love Poem' has been discontinued. We plan to reveal her schedule in a notice, so we ask for understanding for waiting fans."



The label continued, "We offer our deepest condolences in regards to the sad news, and we wish for the deceased to rest in peace."



IU's 'Love Poem' was previously set for release on November 1 KST.



안녕하세요.

아이유 소속사 카카오엠입니다.



IU 5th Mini Album 'Love poem'의

사전 콘텐츠 공개를 중단하며

스케줄 관련하여 추후 공지할 예정이오니 많이 기다리셨을 팬 여러분들의

너른 양해 부탁드립니다.



안타깝고 슬픈 소식에 깊은 애도를 표하며, 삼가 고인의 명복을 빕니다. — 아이유(IU) 공식 트위터 (@_IUofficial) October 15, 2019