31

4

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Song Hye Kyo's malicious comment lawsuit forwarded to prosecution

AKP STAFF

Song Hye Kyo's malicious comment lawsuit has been forwarded to prosecution. 

On October 15, the Bundang Police Station stated 2 netizens were forwarded to prosecution for defamation of character and malicious comments. They've been recommended for indictment in violation of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection.

One netizen has been charged with defamation of character for writing a blog post this past June alleging that the reason for Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki's divorce was the actress's secret "sponsor" in China. Another netizen has been charged for writing personal attacks against the actress. 

This past July, Song Hye Kyo's label announced a lawsuit had been filed against 15 netizens, but 13 had deactivated their accounts, making them unidentifiable.

Stay tuned for updates.   

  1. Song Hye Kyo
9 13,011 Share 89% Upvoted

3

MrsYoo_Shi_Jin116 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

thats right GET THEM!

Share

2

sequiagirl8 pts 27 minutes ago 0
27 minutes ago

13 netizens good only behind the computer but are actually cowards in real life!


Go, go, go, Song Hye Kyo! Fight them! So that they will learn their lesson.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS, V
BTS V BAGS ANOTHER “FASTEST TO REACH…”
5 hours ago   9   8,810

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND