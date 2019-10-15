Song Hye Kyo's malicious comment lawsuit forwarded to prosecution

Song Hye Kyo's malicious comment lawsuit has been forwarded to prosecution.



On October 15, the Bundang Police Station stated 2 netizens were forwarded to prosecution for defamation of character and malicious comments. They've been recommended for indictment in violation of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection.



One netizen has been charged with defamation of character for writing a blog post this past June alleging that the reason for Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki's divorce was the actress's secret "sponsor" in China. Another netizen has been charged for writing personal attacks against the actress.



This past July, Song Hye Kyo's label announced a lawsuit had been filed against 15 netizens, but 13 had deactivated their accounts, making them unidentifiable.



Stay tuned for updates.