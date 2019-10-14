Fans remember Sulli by listening to IU's 2012 single 'Peach', inspired by Sulli

On October 15, IU's 2012 single "Peach", released as a part of the solo artist's single album 'Spring of a Twenty Year Old', reemerged on various domestic music charts - as fans remembered the late singer/actress Sulli.

IU's "Peach" is well-known to be a track inspired by her good friend Sulli, as the singer/song-writer commented in the past, "I wrote the lyrics from the perspective of a man while thinking of Sulli."

As of the morning of October 15, "Peach" was seen reentering top 100 charts on sites such as Melon, Genie, Bugs, and more.



Once again, our deep condolences go out to Sulli's family, friends, acquaintances, and fans.