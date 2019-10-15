Super Junior's Ryeowook asks Shindong to exercise for his health

Super Junior's Ryeowook asked Shindong to exercise for his health.



On the October 15th installment of 'Idol Room', Ryeowook and Shindong were tasked with opening up to each other, and Ryeowook stated, "Let's exercise a bit for your health."



Though Ryeowook was obviously worried for his groupmate, Shindong looked a bit uncomfortable by the statement. The other Super Junior members then jumped in to say, "These days, Shindong is playing golf and working hard to exercise more than usual. You're both awkward with each other, and never contact the other. That's why you don't know."

In other news, Super Junior's album 'Time_Slip' has been delayed due to labelmate Sulli's sudden passing.