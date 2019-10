IU has dropped the comeback schedule for her new album.

Three days after unveiling the first teaser photo, the official scheduler has teased fans with more hints for IU's comeback! As her 5th mini album, 'Love Poem' seems to evoke another floral concept as the schedule plan is tied together with a rosy design. According to the chart, IU will release three film teasers before the comeback, along with photo teasers.

Are you excited for these special teasers?