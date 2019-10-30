Hong Jin Young comes to a settlement with former label Music K + to resume activities under one-man agency

On October 30, a representative from singer Hong Jin Young's new agency IMH Entertainment told media outlets, "Hong Jin Young has come to an amicable settlement with her former label Music K Entertainment, and will now resume activities under IMH Entertainment."

Back in August, Hong Jin Young filed to nullify her exclusive contract with Music K Entertainment. However, in September, Hong Jin Young cancelled her lawsuit and revealed her intentions to come to a verbal settlement with the label instead, bringing her legal dispute to a close.

How, Hong Jin Young will be promoting under her one-man agency IMH Entertainment, which stands for "I am Hong". Best of luck to Hong Jin Young in her future promotions.

