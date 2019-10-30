5

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Hong Jin Young comes to a settlement with former label Music K + to resume activities under one-man agency

On October 30, a representative from singer Hong Jin Young's new agency IMH Entertainment told media outlets, "Hong Jin Young has come to an amicable settlement with her former label Music K Entertainment, and will now resume activities under IMH Entertainment." 

Back in August, Hong Jin Young filed to nullify her exclusive contract with Music K Entertainment. However, in September, Hong Jin Young cancelled her lawsuit and revealed her intentions to come to a verbal settlement with the label instead, bringing her legal dispute to a close. 

How, Hong Jin Young will be promoting under her one-man agency IMH Entertainment, which stands for "I am Hong". Best of luck to Hong Jin Young in her future promotions. 

good for her! she has a beautiful voice and now she can release her own music. i hope she does something with her sister . . . r&b maybe???

So happy that they could both walk away from this in a good place. Obviously it's not always possible to split amicably but if you can it's the best possible scenario for both. Can't wait to see what she does next now that this is all over.

