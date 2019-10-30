'Netflix' original K-drama 'Love Alarm' to return with season 2

Netflix original K-drama series 'Love Alarm' - starring actress Kim So Hyun, actor Song Kang, and Jung Ga Ram - will be returning with season 2!

On October 30, 'Netflix Korea' revealed a brief message from the lead cast members of 'Love Alarm', announcing the confirmation of season 2 and thanking viewers for their support.

Meanwhile, the Netflix original K-drama series is based off of a popular webtoon series of the same name. In the story, individuals tell whether they have romantic feelings for each other through an app called the 'Love Alarm'. The series premiered back in August of this year and is currently available on Netflix.



Did you watch Kim So Hyun, Song Kang, and Jung Ga Ram in 'Love Alarm'?