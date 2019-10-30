Lovelyz's Seo Ji Soo & Shin Jun Seop to release duet OST for their web drama

Lovelyz's Seo Ji Soo and former MYTEEN member Shin Jun Seop will be releasing a duet OST, titled "The Stars are Blinding and You're Warm" (literal translation).

The duet will be released as OST Part.3 of Seo Ji Soo and Shin Jun Seop's ongoing web drama, 'One Fine Week'. In the web drama, Seo Ji Soo plays two roles as Jung Da Eun and Kim Byul, while Shin Jun Seop plays the role of Han Jung Woo.





Fans of the web drama series can look forward to a sweet duet showcasing Seo Ji Soo and Shin Jun Seop's pure vocals in "The Stars are Blinding and You're Warm". The two stars will be singing a snippet of the song during episode 8 of 'One Fine Week', set to air later this week.

Seo Ji Soo x Shin Jun Seop's full OST Part.3 will be released online this coming October 31.

