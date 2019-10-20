2

1

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 51 minutes ago

WINNER releases poster for Seoul stop of 'Cross' concert tour

AKP STAFF

WINNER is gearing up for a new concert tour!

On October 20 at 4 PM KST, YG Entertainment released a poster announcing the Seoul stop of WINNER's upcoming 'Cross' tour.

As their first stop on the tour, WINNER will be performing two different shows at the Seoul's KSPO Dome on October 26 at 7 PM and October 27 at 6 PM. This concert series has particularly significance for the group as it is their very first Seoul-based concert since their debut with a full live band.

Meanwhile, WINNER has plans to release a promotional trailer for the concert tour as well.

Other confirmed stops on the tour include Taipei on November 24, Jakarta on December 21, Bangkok on January 11, Kuala Lumpur on January 18, Manila on January 25, and Singapore on February 8.

  1. WINNER
0 358 Share 67% Upvoted
Bang Yong Guk, G-Dragon, Zico, Ilhoon, SUGA, RM (Rap Monster), Jooheon, Song Min Ho (Mino)
Netizens Rank Top 10 Idol Rappers
21 hours ago   305   145,502
MC Mong
MC Mong confirms comeback date
3 hours ago   0   599
Kim Hyun Joong
Kim Hyun-Joong causes chaos at Peruvian airport
13 hours ago   42   15,447
Bang Yong Guk, G-Dragon, Zico, Ilhoon, SUGA, RM (Rap Monster), Jooheon, Song Min Ho (Mino)
Netizens Rank Top 10 Idol Rappers
21 hours ago   305   145,502

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND