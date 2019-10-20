WINNER releases poster for Seoul stop of 'Cross' concert tour

WINNER is gearing up for a new concert tour!



On October 20 at 4 PM KST, YG Entertainment released a poster announcing the Seoul stop of WINNER's upcoming 'Cross' tour.



As their first stop on the tour, WINNER will be performing two different shows at the Seoul's KSPO Dome on October 26 at 7 PM and October 27 at 6 PM. This concert series has particularly significance for the group as it is their very first Seoul-based concert since their debut with a full live band.



Meanwhile, WINNER has plans to release a promotional trailer for the concert tour as well.

Other confirmed stops on the tour include Taipei on November 24, Jakarta on December 21, Bangkok on January 11, Kuala Lumpur on January 18, Manila on January 25, and Singapore on February 8.

