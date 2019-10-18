9

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Former Jewelry member Yewon calls out malicious commenter via Instagram stories

Former Jewelry member Yewon has issued a sharp warning to a malicious commenter.

On October 18th, the former idol member uploaded a screenshot to her Instagram stories showing a number of malicious comments. Yewon included a caption stating: 'If you have nowhere to undo your wrath and feel like you can have a more comfortable heart, do so. You'll get back what you deserve as much as you gave hurt to others for sure." 

The comments shown in the screen capture include severe cursing, some of the more tolerable ones reading:

"They say your smiling face is pretty but you're not pretty wow you're disgusting"

"Your face looks like it's been beaten up when you're wearing glasses. I want to break it."

"Don't lie you don't have friends you b****"

jin_sungmin626 pts 59 minutes ago 1
59 minutes ago

That screenshot perfectly illustrates how pathetic these malicious commenters are. Think about all the time they've wasted thinking of hateful things to say, and then going through each photo one-by-one to comment them. I almost feel pity for this person seeing as they have nothing else going on in their lives and they are clearly not right in the head.

1

L_catzzz465 pts 44 minutes ago 0
44 minutes ago

Lol. Exposed them, exposed them all......

