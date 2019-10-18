Former Jewelry member Yewon calls out malicious commenter via Instagram stories

Former Jewelry member Yewon has issued a sharp warning to a malicious commenter.

On October 18th, the former idol member uploaded a screenshot to her Instagram stories showing a number of malicious comments. Yewon included a caption stating: 'If you have nowhere to undo your wrath and feel like you can have a more comfortable heart, do so. You'll get back what you deserve as much as you gave hurt to others for sure."

The comments shown in the screen capture include severe cursing, some of the more tolerable ones reading:

"They say your smiling face is pretty but you're not pretty wow you're disgusting"

"Your face looks like it's been beaten up when you're wearing glasses. I want to break it."

"Don't lie you don't have friends you b****"