Brown Eyed Girls' Ga In has greeted the public for the first time in two years through Miryo's vlog.

Miryo uploade a vlog on October 13th that showed two members acting chummily. Both seem healthy and happy ahead of the group's impending comeback. Ga In has been staying on the down-low after deleting all her Instagram posts back in 2017.

Check out Miryo's vlog below.