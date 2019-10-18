4

Park Jimin reveals strongly worded message after harassing comments made on her recent Instagram pictures

Singer Park Jimin has revealed that she would report netizens for sexually harassing comments.

The singer recently made headlines for her glamorous photos on Instagram, but unfortunately had to deal with some distasteful messages and revealed a strongly worded messages on October 18th via her Instagram stories. 

The message reads as follows: "With one picture, I've received all sorts of DMs sexually harassing me saying that I got breast implant surgery that I never got. To those who have sent me DMs containing pictures of your body asking to do it with me, those comparing parts of my body to fruit in the comments, I will report all your DMs."

fatedlovers121 pts 8 minutes ago
8 minutes ago

damn that's so disgusting of these people... if i were her, i'd just not even post anymore because the public interprets everything so differently it's hard living in a world filled with weird perverted people. i wonder how idols deal with it... idols are so strong wow

0

jhopes-shadow112 pts 15 minutes ago
15 minutes ago

Those ppl who were sending such kind of DMs are disgusting. If you are a pervert, keep to yourself. Stop sexually harassing other people. It's shameful

