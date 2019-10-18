Park Jimin reveals strongly worded message after harassing comments made on her recent Instagram pictures

Singer Park Jimin has revealed that she would report netizens for sexually harassing comments.

The singer recently made headlines for her glamorous photos on Instagram, but unfortunately had to deal with some distasteful messages and revealed a strongly worded messages on October 18th via her Instagram stories.

The message reads as follows: "With one picture, I've received all sorts of DMs sexually harassing me saying that I got breast implant surgery that I never got. To those who have sent me DMs containing pictures of your body asking to do it with me, those comparing parts of my body to fruit in the comments, I will report all your DMs."