EXO's Chen wins #1 + Performances from October 11th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.





On today's episode, Lovelyz' Kei made her solo debut with "I Go", ATEEZ returned with "Wonderland", AB6IX came back with "Blind for Love", Ladies' Code came back with "Set Me Free",Stray Kids returned with "Double Knot", ONF made a comeback with "Why", Hash Tag returned with "My Style", and ARGON made a comeback with "Give Me Dat".



As for the winners, AKMU and EXO's Chen were the nominees, but it was EXO's Chen who took the win with "Shall We?". Congrats to Chen!



Other artists who performed include Jung Se Woon, ONEUS, Dream Catcher, Kang Si Won, PurpleBeck, Saturday, Ji Dong Kuk, 3YE, and ANS.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:



===

SOLO DEBUT: Kei







==

COMEBACK: ATEEZ







==

COMEBACK: AB6IX







==

COMEBACK: Ladies' Code







==

COMEBACK: Stray Kids



==

COMEBACK: ONF





==

COMEBACK: Hash Tag





==

COMEBACK: ARGON





===

Jung Se Woon







==

ONEUS







==

Dream Catcher







==

Kang Si Won







==

PurpleBeck







==

Saturday







==

Ji Dong Kuk







==

3YE







==

ANS







===