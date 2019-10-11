Hwa Sa x Woogie drop a piano teaser of collab track 'In Autumn'

4

Hwa Sa and Woogie have dropped a piano teaser of their upcoming collab track "In Autumn"!

The teaser video reveals the two artists in the studio and a small preview of the song's melody. Hwa Sa and Woogie both composed and wrote the lyrics for the track alongside Punchnello. As previously reported, AOMG producer Woogie previously worked with Hwa Sa when she collaborated with rapper LOCO for the track "Don't".

Hwa Sa and Woogie's track drops on October 11 KST.

