Posted 2 hours ago

INFINITE's Woohyun spotted at military recruit center after enlistment

INFINITE's Woohyun was spotted at the Nonsan New Recruit Training Center after his enlistment last week.

On October 24, Woohyun officially enlisted for his mandatory military service, and fans have been curious how he's been faring. On the 29th, the Nonsan Army Recruit Training Center released photos of the latest recruits, and as you can see in the photo below, the INFINITE member can be seen smiling in his military uniform.

After completing 2 weeks of basic training, Woohyun will be fulfilling his post as a public service worker. He's the final INFINITE member to enlist following SunggyuDongwooSungyeol, and Sungjong.

Stay tuned for updates on INFINITE and Woohyun!   

