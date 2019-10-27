6

Cosmic Girls' Eunseo exudes high fashion in b-cut images from recent 'Cosmopolitan' pictorial

Cosmic Girls' Eunseo is a Chanel girl in new pictorial for 'Cosmopolitan'!

The fashion magazine recently revealed B-cut images of the idol from the shoot, where she tries out a number of sophisticated fashion styles - from a chic black mini dress to a striking red suit - while rocking Chanel cosmetic looks.

Eunseo is currently gaining attention for her visuals and sensible style as the MC of 'Get It Beauty.' She also recently wowed K-pop fans with her participation in this year's 'Idol Star Athletics Championship,' where she showed skill in a variety of sports, including archery and Korean traditional wrestling.

Meanwhile, Cosmic Girls will be making a comeback in mid November with their new mini album 'As You Wish.'

Check out 'Cosmopolitan's B-cut images of Eunseo below!

karakamilia49 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

Bro, that's some high quality pics right there. High fashion lvl. GET IT !

natilly658 pts 1 minute ago 0
1 minute ago

The woman you are today Son Juyeon.. 😍❤️

Share

