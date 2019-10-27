36

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

'Produce X 101's Kim Min Kyu updates Instagram account for first time since recovered

Former 'Produce X 101' contestant Kim Min Kyu is back on Instagram!

On October 27 KST, the Jellyfish Entertainment trainee greeted his fans through a new Instagram post, joking that it was his first Instagram post in 100 million years.


"It's been a long time since I have seen Moomindan [his fandom]. Have a good Sunday," he continued.

While the first two images in his Instagram post were a set of selfies, the third in the set showed him with the friends he made through the Mnet survival program - iME Korea trainee Lee Se Jin, UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk, and VICTON's Byungchan. The set ends with a video of all four of them sitting at a restaurant and posing for group photo, not realizing it is actually a video.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Kim Min Kyu's Instagram account was deleted after an anti-fan managed to get it taken down.

Check out the post below!

  1. Lee Jin Hyuk
  2. Byungchan
  3. KIM MIN KYU
  4. PRODUCE X 101
  5. LEE SE JIN
0

ilovekingjunhui140 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

he's adorable. one day i was looking for pictures of mingyu and got this minkyu and i was not even disappointed

Share

0

kxk409 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

he finally got his insta back? nice goo minkyu 🥳 fighting!

Share

