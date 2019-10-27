WINNER staff searching for Lee Seung Hoon's missing wardrobe item after fan allegedly takes it at recent concert

WINNER is currently looking for a piece of stage costuming that went missing during a recent show.

On October 27 KST, an urgent notice was posted to their official social media, stating that a fan sitting in the F1 standing section of their 'Cross' tour performance on the previous day allegedly took the cummerbund Lee Seung Hoon was wearing during the stage for his solo song "Flamenco."

During one part of the performance, the idol pulled off the top portion of his costume - including his jacket and cummerbund - which was when the item was most likely taken.

In the notice, there was an attached image of the black cummerbund, which features fabric buttons and a cinched waist, seemingly custom fitted for the idol.

Moments after the notice was posted, Lee Seung Hoon used his personal accounts to share the message, adding: "I can't perform without it."





While the wardrobe piece has yet to be turned in, he also retweeted a 'tip' from a fan who had attended the concert, who stated that the person who took it with them was foreign.

Meanwhile, WINNER will be performing the second date of their 'Cross' tour today at 4 PM KST.