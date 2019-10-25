Best girl group covers of boy group songs

It’s always fascinating for fans to see their favorite girl groups cover songs by boy groups. Fans are often able to see different aspects of the group members through these covers. There are tons of amazing girl group covers of boy group songs, but here are just a few:

Produce 48 - BTS “The Truth Untold”





TWICE - SEVENTEEN’s “Pretty U”

CLC - Super Junior’s “Black Suit”





Dreamcatcher - BIGBANG’s “BANG BANG BANG”





GFriend - BTS’ “I Need U” and EXO’s “Growl”





fromis_9 - iKON’s “MY TYPE”





(G)I-DLE - BTS’ “Fake Love”





Ladies Code - WANNA ONE’s “Energetic”

Pledis Girlz - SEVENTEEN’s “Adore U”

Lovelyz - WINNER’s “REALLY REALLY”





Girls’ Generation - Super Junior’s “Sorry Sorry”





LOONA - NCT’s “Cherry Bomb”





WJSN - EXO’s “Love Shot”



