Baekhyun says SuperM isn't a one hit wonder + is a group that can go on a long time

Baekhyun has revealed his thoughts on the longevity of SuperM.

He appeared in the Mnet special 'SuperM the Beginning' on October 25 alongside his fellow members. He stated: "I wouldn't have joined the group if I thought it was going to be a one-hit-wonder. I think that this group will stay together for a long time. It makes me happy to hear that we have longevity."



Kai also stated: "We were inspired by many artists in North America. This is why we ended up going there."



Do you think SuperM has longevity?