Baekhyun says SuperM isn't a one hit wonder + is a group that can go on a long time

AKP STAFF

Baekhyun has revealed his thoughts on the longevity of SuperM

He appeared in the Mnet special 'SuperM the Beginning' on October 25 alongside his fellow members. He stated: "I wouldn't have joined the group if I thought it was going to be a one-hit-wonder. I think that this group will stay together for a long time. It makes me happy to hear that we have longevity."

Kai also stated: "We were inspired by many artists in North America. This is why we ended up going there."

Do you think SuperM has longevity?

4

baekbiscuit49 pts 51 minutes ago 0
51 minutes ago

I hope they do more. I always want to see Taeyong

3

KihyunBooberry-835 pts 1 hour ago 2
1 hour ago

kings can definitely thrive in this market. dare i say they could make even bigger bops than jopping

