ATEEZ's Jongho suffers minor ankle injury

On October 22, ATEEZ's label KQ Entertainment notified fans regarding member Jongho's latest injury.

The agency wrote:

"Earlier today (October 22), Jongho visited the hospital due to a notable contusion; after the examination, he was diagnosed with a minor ankle ligament injury. The injury was confirmed as an injury to the ligament due to a minor bruise, but in order to prevent the injury from worsening or returning, the doctor advised that he refrain from overexertion.



As a result, we notify that Jongho will inevitably perform sitting down during schedules until his recovery, including upcoming music show broadcasts as well as recently announced public schedules.



We as for fans' wholehearted understanding, as well as for your cheers so that Jongho can recover as soon as possible. Thank you."

Get well soon, Jongho.

