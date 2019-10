GOT7's Jackson has dropped the full MV for his latest solo single, "DWAY!"!

The new single will be a part of Jackson's first full solo album, 'Mirrors'. In the "DWAY!" MV, Jackson rocks the life of a top superstar with a confident smirk from beginning to end, while his easygoing voice sings about his success.

Fans can pre-order Jackson's upcoming first full album 'Mirrors' now with exclusive merchandise, special edition vinyl, and more, until the album drops on October 25!