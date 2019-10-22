2

Red Velvet announce their 3rd solo concert, 'La Rouge'

Red Velvet will be hosting their 3rd solo concert, 'La Rouge' from this November 23-24 in Seoul!

This marks Red Velvet's first domestic solo concert in approximately a year and 3 months. Taking place at Goryeo University's Hwajung gymnasium from November 23-24, 'La Rouge' will likely mark another installment of Red Velvet's ongoing 'The ReVe Festival' series. 

Tickets go on sale for fanclub members on October 25 at 8 PM KST via Yes24, and for the general public on November 1. Check out the girls' first dramatic concert teaser poster, below. 

