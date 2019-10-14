Hara posts tribute to Sulli on Instagram

Hara has made a touching tribute post to Sulli on Instagram.
The caption reads: "In that world, I hope Jinri can do whatever she wants."
Hara and Sulli are known to be close friends.
It must so terrible for Hara, knowing that she has struggled with depression as well it must be affecting losing such a good friend!
Considering Hara attempted to take her own life not that long ago, I seriously hope all of her friends and family are keeping a close eye on her during this time. RIP, Sulli.
