ManupecksSONE41 pts 48 minutes ago
48 minutes ago

It must so terrible for Hara, knowing that she has struggled with depression as well it must be affecting losing such a good friend!

lunachick415168 pts 38 minutes ago
38 minutes ago

Considering Hara attempted to take her own life not that long ago, I seriously hope all of her friends and family are keeping a close eye on her during this time. RIP, Sulli.

Sulli, Hara
Hara posts tribute to Sulli on Instagram
