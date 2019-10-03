Actress Soo Hyun (Claudia Kim) reportedly getting married this winter!

According to an exclusive report on October 4, Korean-American actress Soo Hyun (Claudia Kim) is getting married this winter!

Back in August of this year, Soo Hyun's label Culture Depot admitted to the press that the actress is currently in a steady relationship with a non-celebrity, Korean-American businessman, Cha Min Geun. Cha is known as the as the president of the Korean brand of an NYC-based company, 'WeWork'.

One industry insider revealed, "The two plan on getting married some time in mid-December. They recently informed their close acquaintances about their marriage plans, and also received permission from both families."

Meanwhile, Soo Hyun is busy filming her newest drama 'Chimaira', produced by JS Pictures and set to air some time later this year. Congratulations to the couple!

