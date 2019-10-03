Seven O'clock introduce two new members ahead of their group comeback as 5

Rookie boy group Seven O'clock will be revamping with the addition of two, fresh new faces to the team - Louie and Eungyul.

With the addition of Louie and Eungyul, Seven O'clock will be regrouping as a 5-member team with original members Hangyeom, Taeyoung, and Andy. One of Seven O'clock's original members Junggyu will be taking a brief hiatus from promotions due to personal health issues, following similar decisions made by Hyun and 2Soul.

Meanwhile, the Seven O'clock members are currently busy preparing for their fall comeback as 5. Stay tuned for updates on the group's return with new members Louie and Eungyul.

