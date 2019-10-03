Watch the D-5 teaser for Lovelyz Seo Ji Soo x Shin Jun Seop's web drama, '7-Day Romance'

D-5 until the premiere of Lovelyz Seo Ji Soo and former MYTEEN member Shin Jun Seop's newest web drama, '7-Day Romance'!

Produced by Whynot Media in conjunction with Huayi Brothers Korea, '7-Day Romance' tells the story of two complete strangers who happen to look identical! Lovelyz member Seo Ji Soo takes on dual roles of a cafe part-timer named Da Eun, as well as a popular girl group member Kim Byul. One day when the two identical strangers happen to run into each other, Byul asks Da Eun to switch places with her for just one week. While living in each other's shoes for 7 days, the two girls encounter unlikely romance.

Interested for more? Than catch the D-5 teaser for '7-Day Romance' below while you wait for the drama's premiere, this October 8 via 'Naver TV', 'V Live', Facebook, and YouTube!