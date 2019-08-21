Actress Soo Hyun reveals she's in a steady relationship with a Korean-American businessman

On August 22, actress Soo Hyun's label Culture Depot confirmed to media outlets in an official statement that she is currently dating!

Earlier, reports stated that Soo Hyun (34) was currently in a steady relationship with a Korean-American businessman named Cha Min Geun, who is 3 years older than her. Cha Min Geun is known as the president of the Korean branch of an NYC-based company, 'WeWork'.

Culture Depot confirmed the above report with a statement reading, "In the process of getting to know this person with good attractions, Soo Hyun [and Cha Min Geun] recently progressed their status to a dating relationship. They are currently seeing each other with deep trust, so please encourage them with warm gazes."

Congratulations!

