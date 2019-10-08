3

j-hope's 'Chicken Noodle Soup' is the first BTS member solo single to debut on Billboard's 'Hot 100'

BTS member j-hope's latest solo single "Chicken Noodle Soup" feat. Becky G has made its Billboard 'Hot 100' debut!

According to Billboard's 'Hot 100' as of the week of October 12, j-hope's "Chicken Noodle Soup" makes its debut at #81 on the chart - making j-hope the first BTS member to rank on 'Hot 100' as a soloist. 

In addition, "Chicken Noodle Soup" is #1 on Billboard's 'World Digital Song Sales Chart' for the week of October 12 - also the only feat for any BTS member as a soloist. 

Congratulations, j-Hope and Becky G!

only cuz their fans will stream anything. let be honest. song is tragic.

Congratulations Hobi! Armys are very proud!

