EXO-CBX is trending worldwide on Twitter as fans celebrate the subunit's 3rd anniversary.

The group is currently trending at number 4 on worldwide trending.

Fans are taking to social media to show their appreciation for the beloved subunit, saying:

HAPPY EXO-CBX 3rd ANNIVERSARY to our squirrels 🎊🎉🎊🎉



Thank you for giving EXO-Ls happiness

Thank you for your great songs

We always here to support and love you ♡#3YearsWithCBX #EXO #엑소 @weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/ZhzaHFumR3 — EXOFANBASE (@Exofanbase) October 30, 2019

cbx are a mess together but we love them #3YearsWithCBXpic.twitter.com/jiYNsq5iFs — dear my purpose (@smolkjd) October 30, 2019

Congratulations to EXO-CBX!