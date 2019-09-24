5

1

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Soohyun stuns in fall-inspired outfits for W Korea

AKP STAFF

Soohyun stunned with a recent pictorial with W Korea.

The talented actress stunned with fall-inspired outfits with mohair and wool. The pictorial will be released in October. 

Check out the rest of the pictures below. 

  1. misc.
2 1,841 Share 83% Upvoted
misc.
Funny K-Pop gifs to brighten your day
1 hour ago   0   2,661
LABOUM
[MV & Album Review] LABOUM – 'Two Of Us'
3 hours ago   0   414
SuperM
SuperM reveals epic group trailer
9 hours ago   18   9,718

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND