EXO's Xiumin, VIXX's N, Jo Kwon, SHINee's Onew and more seen performing for military event

With a number of enlisted of talented celebrities and idols in the army, it is not uncommon to see them donating their talents by performing at military events.

A group of idols including EXO's Xiumin, SHINee's Onew, VIXX's N, and Jo Kwon were all spotted rehearsing in a military musical titled 'Gweehan' on September 24th. The musical tells the emotional story of Korean soldiers defending the country and putting their lives on the line to preserve freedom.



The musical will be playing from October 22nd to December 1st.



Check out more photos below!

